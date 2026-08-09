Arunachal: Over 5,000 kg of waste removed from Yagamso River

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Volunteers removed around 5,220 kg of garbage from the Yagamso River here during a clean-up drive on Saturday. The drive was conducted jointly by the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) and the Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society, with support from the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited. According to the organisers, disposable plates and glasses accounted for the largest share of the retrieved waste, at nearly 9,000 pieces. Cement, rice and online-delivery bags accounted for around 8,500 pieces, followed by around 8,000 pieces of plastic waste.

Itanagar Municipal Corporation Ward No. 10 corporator Yukar Yaro praised the organisers and urged the public to adopt responsible waste-management practices instead of dumping refuse into natural water bodies.

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