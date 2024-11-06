Arunachal: Parnaik proposes education, cultural exchange programmes with West Bengal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General (Retd) K T Parnaik met West Bengal Governor Dr C V Ananda Bose at Raj Bhavan, Kolkata on Monday and discussed age-old relations between the people of his state and West Bengal.

They also discussed the initiatives of Ramakrishna Mission and rich cultural heritage of both the states, a Raj Bhawan communiqué informed here on Tuesday.

Parnaik said that the people of West Bengal have made huge contributions in Arunachal Pradesh since its nascent stage. The benevolent organization Ramakrishna Mission, Belur Math has made an indelible mark in the education and health sectors, he said.

He apprised Dr Bose of the progress Arunachal Pradesh is making in infrastructure, education and tourism sectors and invited him to visit Arunachal at his convenience.

The West Bengal Governor expressed his desire to visit the northeastern state and experience the scenic environment.

Parnaik said that Arunachal Pradesh has 26 major tribes and more than 100 Sub-tribes, with each having distinct culture and traditions is a shining example of unity in diversity.

He proposed cultural and educational exchange programmes, which will provide the youth of both states to have first-hand knowledge and create bonds amongst them.

The West Bengal Governor, who felicitated Governor Parnaik and his wife Anagha Parnaik, appreciated the proposal and assured to take concrete initiative, the communiqué added.

