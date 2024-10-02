Arunachal: Raj Bhawan Conducts Cleanliness Drive to Promote 'Swachta Hi Seva'

Our Correspondent

ITANAGAR: Committed to the Centre’s ongoing cleanliness campaign, “Swachta Hi Seva”, the Raj Bhavan, on Tuesday organized a special cleanliness drive in the ‘B’, ‘A’ and ‘P’ sectors of state capital.

Led by Secretary to Governor Darade Sharad Bhaskar, the officials and staff of the Governor Secretariat, along with departmental staff, actively participated in the cleanliness drive, making the areas free of plastic wastes, squandered materials and overgrown shrubs.

Motivating the officials during the drive, which marks the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Governor Lt General K T Parnaik advised them to uphold a social responsibility to keep the surrounding, particularly, the residential areas and roads clean.

Later interacting with the officials at Raj Bhavan, the governor said that the Swachh Bharat Mission is the foresightedness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a healthy and strong India. He said every citizen must keep their surroundings clean and be proud of it.

Commending the officials for participating in the national mission, Parnaik said that keeping our surroundings neat must become a natural habit. He said that it is our culture to keep our surroundings hygienic and beautiful. He advised the officials to imbibe positive thinking and inculcate accountability to ensure their houses; roads and common areas are devoid of litter and garbage, a communiqué informed.

