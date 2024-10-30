Arunachal: Pasighat Hosts Butterfly, Birding, and Biodiversity Meet Showcasing Over 200 Subspecies

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Over 200 butterfly subspecies were spotted during the fourth edition of the Pasighat butterfly, birding, and biodiversity meet, which concluded at the scenic Sille Lesing River, in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Notable species spotted during the event include, the White Dragontail, Indian Purple Emperor, Leopard Lacewing and various Hesperiidae, with the rare ‘Double Spotted Flat’ also recorded, highlighting the diversity of the region.

The event was organized under the leadership of chairman Talut Siram and secretary Jhonny Ering of the event, with the support of “Nyomrang Ayang Na,” a local organisation.

Participants engaged in a day-long trek and an overnight forest camp, both aimed at raising awareness of the urgent threats posed by escalating climate change, a communiqué informed here.

Unfortunately, planned birding sessions could not proceed due to adverse weather conditions. The meet proved conservationists hope to identify even more species in the coming years as biodiversity monitoring efforts would continue.

Also Read: Over 17 kg of Tobacco Products Destroyed in Arunachal Pradesh Anti-Tobacco Operation

Also Watch: