Over 17 kg of Tobacco Products Destroyed in Arunachal Pradesh Anti-Tobacco Operation

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: At least 17 kg of different types of tobacco products including, cigarettes, beedis, chewing tobacco and gutkha, were seized during a raid conducted by the anti-tobacco flying squad at Yingkiong Town, in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

During the raid, which was conducted as part of state-wide Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 2, 19 shopkeepers were fined for violations of section 6(B) of COTPA Act 2003.

According to the section 6 (B) of COTPA Act 2003, there is prohibition of sale of tobacco products within 100 yards of educational institutions both private and public.

The anti-tobacco flying squad led by the town magistrate Kenbang Jongkey, police team and the district tobacco control cell (DTCC) seized the tobacco products from various shops operating within 100 yards of educational institutions, an official release informed here.

The seizures were made during a surprise check conducted by the squad in the shops in the township to ensure that the shopkeepers are strictly complying with section 6(B) of the COTPA Act.

The seized tobacco products were destroyed under the supervision of the town magistrate on the outskirts of the town.

The shopkeepers were warned against selling tobacco products within 100 yards of educational institutions and the team will be frequently conducting such kinds of raids quarterly, the release added.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: 60-Day Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign Launched in Tawang District

Also Watch: