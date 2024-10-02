Arunachal: Pasighat Organizes National Voluntary Blood Donation Day to Thank Blood Donors

Our Correspondent

ITANAGAR: To mark the national voluntary blood donation day and recognize the selfless service of blood donors in saving lives, a state-level event was organized at Pasighat in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, with the theme “Celebrating 20 years of giving-Thank you, Blood Donors.”

The event was jointly organized by State Blood Transfusion Service (SBTC) in association with Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH) and College of Horticulture and Forestry, Pasighat. As many as 13 district-level blood centres located across the state also observed the day by conducting blood donation camps to mark the occasion, an official communiqué informed here.

Local MLA Tapi Darang, East Siang deputy commissioner Tayi Taggu, S.P. Dr. Sachin Kumar Singhal and others joined the programme. The MLA exhorted the healthy adults especially the youths to come forward in large numbers and to regularly donate blood to tide over the scarcity of blood in the district’s health facilities. D.C. Taggu in his address, highlighted the importance of blood in modern day health-care service and spoke about the role of voluntary blood donors for saving countless lives.

Earlier, joint Director of BPGH Dr. Talung Tali highlighted the objective of the occasion. Deputy Director (SBTC), Dr. Joram Khopey in his keynote address presented a brief note on the scenario of blood transfusion service in Arunachal Pradesh, while professor Hari Loyi, member of voluntary blood organization “AYANG”, gave a brief presentation on the works of the organization in the field of promotion of voluntary blood donation, the communiqué added.

