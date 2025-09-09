Arunachal pays tributes to Bhupen Hazarika on 100th birth centenary

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh on Monday joined the nation in paying rich tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his 100th birth anniversary, remembering the legendary musician whose timeless melodies continue to inspire unity, peace and cultural pride across the Northeast.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, recalling Hazarika’s enduring influence, said the maestro’s songs carried the power to connect hearts beyond boundaries.

“Remembering the Legendary Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika Ji on his birth anniversary. Your songs beautifully bridged the hearts of Northeast India and the rest of the world. In Arunachal, your melodies continue to resonate, inspiring peace, unity, and cultural pride. May your timeless legacy keep connecting generations,” Khandu wrote in a post on X.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also paid homage, describing Hazarika as an eternal cultural icon.

“On his 100th Birth Anniversary, I pay my deepest tribute to the legendary singer ‘Bard of Brahmaputra’ and ‘Sudhakantha’ Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika. His century of legacy continues to inspire us with his powerful voice, timeless songs, and universal message of love, unity, and humanity,” Mein said in a social media post.

Dr Hazarika’s music is not just art, it is a bridge that connects cultures and generations forever, Mein added in his tribute to the music maestro. Dr Hazarika was born on September 8, 1926 in Sadiya, a small village near the present-day Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Dibang Valley region, before his family later moved to Assam.

Arunachal Pradesh will commemorate the birth centenary of Dr Hazarika with a state-level programme at Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district on September 26, as part of the nationwide celebrations of the legendary musician’s legacy.

Dr Hazarika shares a deep association with Bolung village in Arunachal Pradesh, which is widely regarded as his birthplace. To honour the legendary musician and his enduring contributions to the region, the state government in 2018 unveiled the “Statue of Brotherhood” at Bolung.

The statue stands as a symbol of Hazarika’s vision for a united Northeast and his tireless efforts to promote cultural harmony. It reflects his role in fostering brotherhood between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, while also highlighting his message of unity, dignity and peace through music and art.

Also Read: Arunachal cabinet approves urban planning amendment bill, clears key reforms

Also Watch: