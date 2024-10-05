Local Sports

State wushu players win five gold medals in South Asian School Combat Games

GUWAHATI: State Wushu players bagged five gold medals from the 1st South Asian School Combat Games that concluded in Bangladesh on Friday. Sneha Borah won 3 gold medals in the Changquan, Jianshu  and  Qiangshu categories. Abhijit Buragohain and Borokha Hatimuria were the other medal winners. Abhijit won gold medal in the Sanda (Free-Fighting in below 60 kg) and Borokha Hatimuria collected the other gold medal in Sanda (Free-Fighting, below 56 kg) category.

