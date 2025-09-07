Arunachal pilot villages selected for SVAMITVA scheme

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Two villages - Sopo and Jampa under Rose panchayat of Doimukh circle in Papum Pare district, have been identified as pilot villages for the implementation of the SVAMITVA scheme, as per the directions of the government. The scheme, which aims to provide an integrated property validation solution for rural India, is expected to bring clarity in land ownership and support better planning and development. Accordingly, a gram sabha was convened in both villages on Friday, jointly organised by the district administration, panchayati raj and land management departments.

