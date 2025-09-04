Arunachal Police Bust Fraudulent Job Racket, Woman Arrested

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal police have arrested a woman for cheating unemployed students by collecting money under the false pretext of providing jobs.

Acting on a written complaint, a police team arrested Gollo Laxmi, resident of Helipad, Naharlagun on Wednesday, Naharlagun Superintendent of Police Nyelam Nega said.

He said the accused collected money under the false pretext of providing jobs to unemployed students as a nurse, data entry operator, security guard, etc.

During investigation, the SP said the accused disclosed that she collected an amount ranging from Rs 4000 to 10,000 from as many as 66 students, thereby amassing a total sum of Rs 3.36 lakhs.

Also Read: From Myanmar to the Misty Hills of Arunachal Pradesh, Rare Orchid Discovered

Also Watch: