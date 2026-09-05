Arunachal Police Bust LPG Theft Ring, Recover 23 Stolen Cylinders in Naharlagun

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ITANAGAR: Police in Arunachal Pradesh's Naharlagun have arrested a person and recovered 23 stolen LPG cylinders, officials said on Friday. ICR Naharlagun SP Nyelam Nega said the breakthrough came after a case was registered under the BNS following a series of LPG cylinder thefts in the locality.

A police team analysed the modus operandi and pattern of the thefts, leading to the identification of the accused as 30-year-old Arjun Juga, a resident of IG Park Colony here. Juga was arrested from Juli Road on Thursday, the SP said.

"Following the interrogation of the accused, multiple coordinated raids were conducted at different locations, leading to the recovery of all 23 stolen LPG cylinders," Nega said.

The police team was led by Naharlagun police station officer-in-charge inspector Krishnendu Dev and others under the supervision of SDPO Rishi Longdo.

Expressing concern over crimes targeting unattended properties, Nega appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and keep a close watch on their neighbourhoods. He said habitual offenders often target locked and unattended houses to commit burglaries.

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