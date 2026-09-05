Nagaland Legislative Assembly urges Centre to withdraw PAP regime

KOHIMA: The Nagaland Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a government resolution urging the Centre to urgently review and withdraw the Protected Area Permit (PAP) regime in the state and restore the earlier relaxation.

The resolution, moved by Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton, who also holds the Home and Border Affairs portfolios, highlighted Nagaland's peaceful environment and its growing potential in tourism, culture, investment, entrepreneurship and international engagement.

The House observed that tourism and the service and creative sectors have become important sources of employment, particularly for the youth. It highlighted the Hornbill Festival, the 'Land of Festivals' initiative and other cultural programmes for promoting Nagaland and creating economic opportunities.

According to the resolution, the continuation of the PAP regime has hindered international tourism, investment, business engagement, cultural exchanges and partnerships in the state.

The Assembly reaffirmed its commitment to national security and said systems for registering, regulating and monitoring foreign nationals could be strengthened through modern technology and coordination with central agencies.

It also noted that civil society groups, tribal bodies, tourism stakeholders and entrepreneurs have repeatedly sought relaxation or withdrawal of the PAP.

The House appealed to the Centre to consider Nagaland's peaceful environment, developmental aspirations and the need for greater opportunities for its youth, and take appropriate steps for the complete withdrawal or relaxation of the PAP regime. (IANS)

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