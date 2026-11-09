Three Arrested in Guwahati with Stolen Activa, Mobile Phone, and Master Key

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police arrested three persons and recovered a stolen Activa scooter, a mobile phone and a master key from their possession. The arrested persons were identified as Rajesh Gowala (22), from Rowta; Debajit Kakati alias Debu (42), from Nagaon; and Sankar Pathak (24), from Balughat. Police recovered the stolen Activa bearing registration number AS 01 DH 0441, along with the mobile phone and master key. Legal action was initiated against the accused.

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