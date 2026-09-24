Six Arrested, Two Minors Detained for Killing Assam Regiment Jawan in Mizoram Road Rage Case

AIZAWL: Six people have been arrested and two minors detained in connection with the killing of a 29-year-old Assam Regiment jawan near Bualpui village in Mizoram's Kolasib district, police said on Wednesday.

A police official said the six accused have been remanded in judicial custody and lodged at the Kolasib District Prison and Correctional Centre. They were identified as Zoremthangi, 38; Emmanuel Lalchhanhima, 27; Lalhundika, 29; Lalnunfima, 26; David Remruatpuia, 18; and Malsawmtluanga, 24.

All six are residents of the Hmar Veng locality in Kawnpui town in Kolasib district. The two other accused are minors and have been placed under the supervision of the district Juvenile Justice Board. They have neither been taken into police custody nor sent to judicial custody, officials said.

The accused were booked at Kawnpui Police Station under Sections 103(1), 115 and 3(6) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 6(2) of the Mizoram Liquor Prohibition Act, 2019.

The victim, Zakaria Lalhriattluanga, who was serving in the Assam Regiment of the Army and was posted in Jammu and Kashmir, was returning to his native New Builum village on leave. He arrived at Lengpui airport near Aizawl on September 20 and was travelling towards his home in a truck driven by his friend John Laltanpuia, who had gone to receive him at the airport.

The incident took place near Bualpui along National Highway-306, close to the Coffee Board plantation, when two trucks reportedly faced difficulty crossing each other on a badly damaged stretch of the road.

After the mishap, an argument broke out between the drivers, following which a group of youths allegedly became involved and assaulted John Laltanpuia.

The jawan (Zakaria Lalhriattluanga) reportedly intervened to protect his friend and was attacked. He sustained serious injuries and later succumbed to his wounds.

Police subsequently arrested eight people in connection with the incident.

After a post-mortem examination, Lalhriattluanga's body was handed over to his family. He was cremated on Monday with full military honours. (IANS)

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