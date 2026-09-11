Arunachal Police launch probe into alleged chemical ripening of bananas in Naharlagun

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Police have launched an investigation into the alleged use of chemicals to ripen bananas in the Naharlagun area, officials said.

Naharlagun-Itanagar Capital Region SP Nyelam Nega said authorities took action after a video on the alleged practice surfaced on social media on Tuesday.

Naharlagun police station officer-in-charge K Dev lodged an FIR on Wednesday under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Nega said the nature and chemical composition of the substance shown in the video had not yet been established and would be determined through scientific examination and detailed investigation.

He said food safety violations would be dealt with strictly according to law and added that the investigation would identify those involved in the alleged practice.

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