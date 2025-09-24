CID team visits Nagaon police station to investigate Zubeen Garg’s death

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A CID team visited the Nagaon Sadar police station on Monday to investigate the mysterious death of the state’s heartthrob, legendary singer Zubeen Garg. The team summoned and questioned several individuals who had filed complaints seeking a probe into the circumstances surrounding his death.

During the questioning, one of the complainants, Bibhuti Borthakur, made explosive statements in front of the media. He demanded that the property of Zubeen Garg’s manager, Siddharth Sarma, be confiscated.

Bibhuti Borthakur had earlier filed a complaint at the Kampur police outpost on September 19, seeking an investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death.

The CID team’s visit and investigation aim to shed light on the mysterious circumstances surrounding the singer’s death, and the development has sparked intense interest among the public and fans of Zubeen Garg.

A total of four FIRs were lodged in connection with the mysterious death of the iconic singer at three police stations in the district out of which two FIRs were lodged at Nagaon PS, one by retired academician Nava Kumar Mahanta. The third FIR has been lodged at Raha.

