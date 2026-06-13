St Xavier’s College Holds Its First-Ever Convocation Ceremony

UMOID: St Xavier's College, Umoid, held its first convocation ceremony to honour the graduating class of 2026. Meghalaya Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui attended the event along with District School Education Officer officials, Principal Rev. Fr. Dr. Sunny Augustine, faculty members, parents and students.

Addressing the gathering, Rymbui congratulated the graduates and urged them to remain resilient, pursue their aspirations and contribute meaningfully to society. He highlighted the state government's initiatives in youth empowerment, skill development and education, and encouraged students to recognise their strengths and avoid comparing themselves with others.

Principal Rev. Fr. Dr. Sunny Augustine welcomed the gathering and congratulated the graduates on their achievements. Cultural performances by Class XII students added colour to the occasion, stated a press release.

Also Read: Bank of Baroda Signs MoU with Mizoram Police for Special Salary Package