CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The TIPRA Motha Party has reconstituted its Central Executive Committee, expanding it to 19 members, party president B.K. Hrangkhawl announced through a notification. All elected party MLAs and members of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) will also serve as ex-officio members of the committee. The committee initially comprised eight members. Under the new arrangement, Jagadish Debbarma, Ranjit Debbarma and Purna Chandra Jamatia have been appointed vice-presidents. Brishaketu Debbarma, Runeil Debbarma and Paul Dangshu have been named general secretaries in charge of Political Affairs, Administration and Communications, respectively. Sunil Kalai has been appointed treasurer, while Dhiraj Debbarma will serve as joint treasurer. Rajeshwar Debbarma and Ratish Tripura have been appointed chairpersons of the Spokesperson Committee and Disciplinary Committee, respectively.

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