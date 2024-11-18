Arunachal Police Strike Hard Against Drug Trafficking, Busts Heroin

NAHARLAGUN: In a major crackdown against illegal drug trade, Naharlagun police in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) have scored a decisive victory against narcotics trafficking with the successful operation 'Operation Dawn.' Over four days of meticulous efforts, five interstate drug peddlers were arrested, and a staggering quantity of heroin was seized, sending shockwaves through the region.
The operation gained further momentum on November 15, when Naharlagun police, working in close coordination with Assam Police, caught Dharmendra Das (30) from Lakhimpur district. A body search revealed a shocking 12 vials of heroin, totaling 13.44 grams. The investigation took another twist with the arrest of Rajen Boruah (41), who was found with 3.42 grams of the illicit substance.
The meticulously planned operation, under the leadership of SDPO Naharlagun Rishi Longdo and overseen by SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo, adhered strictly to the NDPS Act, ensuring that every step was in line with the law. The suspects have been presented before the Special Judge (NDPS) in Yupia and remain in police custody as authorities continue to dig deeper into the extensive drug network operating across state borders.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to social media to applaud the efforts of the Naharlagun police, calling the operation a significant blow to the drug trade. "This operation sends a strong message: we will leave no stone unturned in striking at the roots of the drug menace. I appeal to our youth to say NO to drugs. They destroy lives, futures, and dreams," Khandu posted on his official X handle.
The success of ‘Operation Dawn’ stands as a shining example of the tireless dedication of Arunachal Pradesh’s law enforcement. It serves as a powerful reminder of the government’s unwavering commitment to protecting its youth and ensuring that the dark grip of drugs does not poison the future of its people.
ALSO WATCH: