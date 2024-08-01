Arunachal Pradesh: Abu Hagung Ku Society not satisfied with clarification issued by APWWS

A Correspondent

ITANAGAR: The Abu Hagung Ku Society (AHKS), has expressed discontentment over the clarification issued by the Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society (APWWS) in connection to the alleged sex racket involving Kamle ZPC, Biri Santi Nido.

AHKS has echoed its demand for an apology and resignation of APWWS president Kani Nada Maling from her post over the entire issue. Following the failure to address the demands, the society has called for democratic procession against the president. Also, it has further stated to seek legal action against her.

Addressing a news conference here at the Arunachal Press Club (APC) on Wednesday, AHKS president Gungli Tagang said that the society is dissatisfied with the clarification issued by the APWWS during a press conference. Rather, the society felt more humiliated. Therefore, the AHKS remains to stick with the earlier demands, until addressed.

He said the press statement issued by the president, without verifying the facts, was immature and a stunt to gain attention as the house helper in the video never claimed that the ZPC was operating sex racket. Neither they used any such work like “sex racket”.

“The very intention of the APWWS was to sensualize the issue by linking it to the recent inter- state sex racket busted by the state police. If not, why did the APWWS not raise concern over the statement issued by the house keeper alleging murder of Adivasi girls by the locals?,” he said.

Moreover, the house-helper had later changed her statement and said that the allegations levelled by her against the ZPC were false. The ZPC, also on her part, already termed the allegations baseless and clarified.

He said, therefore, the AHKS also demanded the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) to initiate suo-moto cognizance for their immature, insensitive and irresponsible act to tarnish the hard earned image of the ZPC.

Justifying the demand for the resignation of APWWS President, AHKS General Secretary, Gora Lotak said that the condemnation letter issued by the president was an act of immaturity. Also, it lacks any proper investigation on a personal level to claim the involvement of the ZPC in the alleged sex racket.

“The act by the president was insensible. It indicates her incapability to take forward the good doings of the APWWS. Therefore, while condemning her statement, we would like to demand her resignation for the true welfare of the woman community,” he said.

Responding to the investigation by the APSCW on the issue, he said that the society welcomes the investigation process. However, the damage done to the image of ZPC by the APWWS president can’t be ignored. Hence, the president should apologise and resign from her post.

Besides, if the women commission finds involvement of the ZPC in the alleged sex racket, the society is ready to apologise and welcome any legal punishment against the ZPC.

On the other hand, earlier during a press conference, the APWWS while clarifying the press statement, said that the society never accused Kamle ZPC Biri Santi Nido of being involved in an alleged sex racket. APWWS president Kani Nada Maling said that their statement and letter to the APSCW has been misinterpreted.

