Arunachal Pradesh Women's Welfare Society (APWWS) lauds government's commitment to women's safety

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Women's Welfare Society (APWWS), the apex women's body in the state, has praised the state government's initiative for women's safety.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu had recently committed to enhance women's safety and promote gender equality in the state.

Khandu through a post shared in X, informed that Team Arunachal will amplify efforts to strengthen 'Pink Patrolling with Police Control Room (PCR) vehicles, as a part of ongoing measures to enhance women's safety and gender equality.

This commitment brings positive hope to the women of the state, APWWS president Kani Nada Maling said.

She said giving the best of governance to our communities is an article of faith for us. This initiative marks a significant step forward in ensuring a secure environment for women across the state, Maling said.

