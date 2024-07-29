Assam to Implement Sub-District Model for Decentralized Administration Starting October 2

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced significant policy aimed at decentralizing administration by creating sub-districts across the state. The sub-district model will be officially implemented starting October 2 2024. Detailing importance of this initiative, Sarma emphasized need for effective communication and decision-making within districts. "The matter discussed in Tinsukia must reach a logical conclusion" he stated.

Following recent meeting, Deputy Commissioners have been rechristened as District Commissioners. Officer transfer postings have been implemented and the creation of sub-districts is critical step in making districts the fulcrum of administration.

On October 2, Assam will officially launch its sub-districts. Sarma mentioned that two sub-districts will be established in Kamrup (M). A notification has already been issued to outline their functions. During the Governor's oath-taking ceremony, senior officials will discuss sub-districts further. The administrative functions of these sub-districts are set to begin by October 2.

The Chief Minister directed District Commissioners (DCs) to ensure that each district operates as state within a state. He emphasized the importance of districts submitting their GDP alongside the state GDP. Districts must focus on local administration. Specific instructions were given to DCs of Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. They need to prioritize sectors like oil and tea gardens. Meanwhile Karimganj and Hailakandi DCs were urged to concentrate on border areas. Additionally, DCs of Chirang Baksa and Tamulpur were directed to develop Indo-Bhutan border areas as tourist spots.

Sarma reassured that there would be no reduction in panchayat infrastructure. He instructed DCs to ensure new panchayats are operational before December 31. Plans were announced to discuss organization of blocks within panchayats with public. This is to achieve efficient local governance.

Earlier in August 2023, the state Cabinet led by Sarma held its 100th meeting at State Guest House in Kharghuli. The marathon session lasted over five hours. It resulted in several crucial administrative decisions. These included the creation of 81 sub-districts and re-creation of four districts. Highlighting these decisions, Sarma noted that State Government had abolished four districts on December 31 2022. There was a promise to re-create them post-delimitation. Consequently, districts of Hojai Biswanath, Tamulpur and Bajali were re-established. Meanwhile 24 civil subdivisions were abolished to create 81 sub-districts. Each sub-district will be headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) with powers nearly equal to those of District Commissioner.