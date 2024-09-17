Arunachal Pradesh: APSTWS Files FIR Against Alleged Holders of Fake ST Certificates

ITANAGAR, Sept 16: The Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe Welfare Society (APSTWS) President, Tai Taka, said that the society stands to safeguard the rights of indigenous peoples of the state and has been voicing against the offspring of non-APSTs availing of ST status in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. Recently, the society lodged an FIR against one Takam Nicholas, alleging of obtaining a fake ST certificate in the capital police, Itanagar.

Further, it claimed that Nicholas is the offspring of a non-APST. Subsequently, the Takam Welfare Society (TWS) in a press statement condemned it, stating it as baseless and an attempt to tarnish the image of the clan member. It also claimed that the futile accusations by the APSTWS are merely for personal benefit. And, to ensure it, the police department should verify the criminal records of each member of the APSTWS. Responding to the press statement issued by the TWS on behalf of its clan member, Takam Nicholas, APSTWS President Tai Taka, challenged the society to furnish proof against their claim within 15 days. And, failing to do so, the APSTWS announced to furnish every piece of evidence that they have to substantiate their claims that Takam Nicholas is actually the offspring of a non-APST, possessing a fake ST and PRC of the state.“We have evidence to substantiate our claims that Takam Nicholas has obtained a fake ST certificate. Also, we are ready for any debate in this regard with the TWS.

Further, if needed, we are also ready to go the traditional way to ascertain that our claims are true,” Taka said, addressing the media at the Arunachal Press Club (APC) on Monday. Not disclosing much proof of their claims, Taka said that they have witnesses who will clearly disclose that their claims are true. However, he said that the society investigated the voter ID of Takam Nicholas, and surprisingly, the person doesn’t possess it. Likewise, when the lineage is being looked upon, he (Nicholas) doesn’t belong to the Takam clan. And, if the TWS prove that Nicholas is actually from the Takam clan, the members are ready for any consequences, he added.Taka said that APSTWS received a complaint from a person who claimed that Nicholas is the offspring of a non-APST father.

However, to ascertain the claim, the society, besides meeting the former President of TWS at his residence, also formally wrote a letter to the society to respond to it. “However, with the passage of almost 6 months, no response came from the TWS. Thereafter, we submitted a complaint against Takam Nicholas in the police station. Also, we initiated an inquiry on it through RTI and other procedures. Where, we found that the claims are true,” he said. Besides, the APSTWS doesn’t carry any ill intention to defame someone without any concrete evidence. The issue raised by society is for the welfare of the state. Moreover, there is no intention to obtain personal benefit from Nicholas, as claimed by the TWS.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: Wangsu Seeks Joint Venture with NMRI for Advanced Meat Processing

Also Watch: