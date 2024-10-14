Arunachal Pradesh: APUWJ organizes vigil to commemorate journalists killed in Gaza war

A correspondent

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ), on Saturday, organized a solidarity vigil in support of Palestinian journalists and media workers, killed by Israel at Arunachal Press Club (APC). The members of the APUWJ, gathered to express global vigil, grieve and stand in solidarity with the fallen comrades of Palestine.

Condemning the systematic killing of journalists in Gaza, APUWJ President, said in the last 12 months of war between Israel and Palestine, Israel has killed at least 130 Palestinian journalists and media workers in Gaza since the war started on 7 October 2023.

Also, 4 Israeli, 5 Lebanese and 1 Syrian journalist were killed, several injured and others are missing since the war broke out in Gaza.

“Our grief knows no border, as we express our shared grief and outrage on what happened with our fellow journalists during the war,” he said.

APUWJ joined with its affiliate International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and Indian Journalists Union (IJU), in solidarity with the Palestinian journalists and urged Israel to stop killing Journalists.

On October 10, IFJ called on its affiliates across the world to organise solidarity actions to support Palestinian journalists wherever possible. So that journalism in Gaza lives and survives.

IFJ has been working closely with its affiliate, Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) to verify any information regarding the safety, war reporting and killing of the journalists.

Of the 140 deaths, many of them were killed at home, in their apartments, because they no longer have a newsroom in Gaza to fulfil their responsibility of informing the public.

IFJ, in a message to its affiliates, asked to organise a vigil to support Palestinian journalists and media workers by sharing photos and videos on social media using the hashtag #Support PalestinianJournalists.

Changing individual profile pictures on social media accounts to tell Israel to stop killing journalists and honour those who have lost their lives in the last 12 months of war.

The IFJ Brussels staff and representatives of its affiliates branches in Brussel convened the solidarity vigil on October 10.

Also Read: Arunachal Press Club office to be opened tomorrow

Also Watch: