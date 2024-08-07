Indian Journalists Union Condemns Police Actions Against Attack on journalists

KOKRAJHAR: The Indian Journalists Union (IJU) on Monday condemned the police actions on two journalists, one in Manipur and another in the national capital New Delhi.

In a statement, the general secretary of the IJU Sabina Inderjit said Mutum Rameshchandra, a senior reporter with Impact TV News was assaulted by a sub-inspector while he was covering a rally by internally displaced people (IDPs) on August 1 in Imphal east district and in New Delhi, Poonam Pandey, assistant editor of Hindi daily Navbharat Times was stopped and detained by the police while covering a demonstration by the Mahila Congress workers near Kartabya Path on July 30. She said both the incidents are a direct attack on press freedom. She quoted Poonam as saying that she was prevented by the police from filming the protest with a black cloth and attempts were made to snatch her phone and was subsequently detained and put into a bus with the protesters. She also said this happened despite her identifying herself as a journalist and showing her press ID. She said that no female police officers were present during the incident, although female personnel from CRPF were involved in forcibly taking her phone and placing her on the bus.

Also Read: Dr. Pradip Bhuyan Commemorated on 10th Death Anniversary with Memorial Meeting in Kusumtola

Also Watch: