Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: BJP Candidate From Itanagar Wins Unopposed

ITANAGAR: The BJP candidate of Arunachal Pradesh who will be contesting from the 13th Itanagar Assembly constituency in the upcoming polls is poised for an unopposed victory.
This is because the Chief Election Officer rejected the nomination of NNP candidate Tai Tadap, as a result of which, BJP candidate Techi Kaso is set to win the Assembly seat without facing any opposition.
However, the official confirmation has not been announced till now.
This comes after Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu had earlier emerged victorious from the Mukto Assembly constituency in a similar manner, thereby adding to the growing list of Bharatiya Janata Party candidates securing uncontested victories in the state.
Reports point towards a tendency of opposition candidates notably absent in several key districts, including Papum Pare, laying the foundation for a likely sweep by the ruling party in the border state.
Moreover, Er Ratu Techi from Sagalee emerges an another popular figure set to claim an uncontested victory.
The incumbent BJP is gearing up for a clean sweep in various constituencies, including Mukto and Sagalee, as no opposition candidates have filed nominations before the deadline.
In addition to it, Er Hage Appa from Ziro of Lower Subansiri district also faces no challenge, further bolstering the saffron party's position in Arunachal Pradesh.
According to the latest update, a total of 6 candidates are set for an uncontested victory, which includes the likes of Jikke Tako from Tali, Nyato Dukom from Taliha, Ratu Techi from Sagalee, and Mutchu Mithi from Roing Assembly constituencies.
Notably, the voting in Arunachal Pradesh will take place in the first phase on April 19 and the counting date has been scheduled on June 2 by the Election Commission of India.
It is worth mentioning that the candidates were mandated to file their nomination papers by March 27, with the scrutiny of nominations set for March 28.
The deadline for the withdrawal of candidature is scheduled for March 30.