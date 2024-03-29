Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: BJP Candidate From Itanagar Wins Unopposed

ITANAGAR: The BJP candidate of Arunachal Pradesh who will be contesting from the 13th Itanagar Assembly constituency in the upcoming polls is poised for an unopposed victory.

This is because the Chief Election Officer rejected the nomination of NNP candidate Tai Tadap, as a result of which, BJP candidate Techi Kaso is set to win the Assembly seat without facing any opposition.

However, the official confirmation has not been announced till now.

This comes after Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu had earlier emerged victorious from the Mukto Assembly constituency in a similar manner, thereby adding to the growing list of Bharatiya Janata Party candidates securing uncontested victories in the state.