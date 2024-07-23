Arunachal Pradesh Assembly pays tribute to former minister Talo Mugli

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Monday paid tributes to former minister Talo Mugli who passed away on July 18 last at his residence at Raga in Kamle district due to prolonged illness. He was 68 years old.

Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte led the house in making obituary references in respect to Mugli who served as minister in various capacities under the Gegong Apang and Mukut Mithi governments in the northeastern state.

Born to Tage Mugli in Muri-Mugli village in Kamle district on October 5, 1956, Mugli was known for his statesmanship in the Nyishi community. He is survived by two wives and nine children, and 17 grandchildren, the speaker said.

Just after matriculation, Mugli’s political career began from being a gram panchayat member of Mugli village in 1978, he went on to become an anchal samiti member from 1982-85.

He was nominated to the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 1985. He first got elected to the Assembly in 1990, and served as the power deputy minister from 1990-91. He went on to get elected for a third consecutive time to the Assembly in 1999 and became the PWD minister in 2002. He also served as the Rural Development minister.

Apart from his illustrious political career, Mugli was a recipient of the International Gold Star Award in 1999, awarded by the International Forum of Non-Resident Indians, New Delhi. The award was given in London. Mugli was also conferred with the statesmanship award by the Nyishi Elite Society in 1999. He was also a former president of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC). “With his demise, the state lost a dynamic leader who was instrumental in the merger of the Hill Miri community with the Nyishis. His death is an irreparable loss to the state,” the Speaker said.

