Army Enhances Community Health in Remote Village of Arunachal Through Medical and Veterinary Camp

Itanagar: Under Operation Sadbhavna, the Indian Army conducted a medical and veterinary camp in the remote Kumrotsar hamlet, situated near the Indo-Tibet border in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, on Sunday. The initiative reaffirms the Army's unwavering commitment to nation building and its dedication to improving the quality of life in the remote border regions. Kumrotsar, is a remote hamlet between Taktsang village and Groleythang with a population strength below 100, mainly Yak grazers, and faces severe challenges due to the absence of any hospital or medical facility nearby. Addressing these critical needs, the Indian Army's medical and veterinary camp brought much needed relief to the residents of the hamlet. The medical camp provided free, high quality medical services to the villagers, ensuring that the medical services reached all residents of the hamlet. Additionally, the camp provided veterinary care for the livestock, a vital aspect of livelihood in these areas.

