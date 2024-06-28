Sivasagar Gram Panchayat Secretaries Trained on Child Marriage Act and Protection Laws

SIVASAGAR: A training programme on Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 was organized for gram panchayat secretaries of Sivasagar district in a joint venture of District Women Empowerment Centre: Sankalp, under the office of the District Child Protection Officer and the office of the District Social Welfare Officer, at the auditorium of the Sivasagar Zila Parishad.

At the beginning of the programme, Dr. Bikash Ranjan Konwar, District Child Protection Officer, Sivasagar explained the purpose of the training programme. Addressing the programme, Barnali Khatiwara, Assistant Commissioner and District Social Welfare Officer, Sivasagar, urged the panchayat secretaries to take prompt and active action to crack down and prevent child marriages. Dr. Salma Ahmed, Sub-Divisional Health Officer, highlighted the physical and psychological problems faced by girl child and women as a result of child marriage.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sivasagar Dipanta Phukan briefed about the measures taken by the police department to prevent child marriages. He also urged the panchayat secretaries to inform the nearest police station immediately if they get any information about child marriage.

Ashish Kumar Sarkar, Consultant (UNICEF), Department of Women and Child Development, Government of Assam was present as the resource person and spoke in detail about the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 and the role of Panchayat Secretaries.

Rani Hazarika, Law and Observation Officer in the office of the District Child Protection Officer, gave an explanation on the POCSO Act, 2012 and the punishments as per the law. The event was attended by the staff of the office of the District Child Protection Officer and District Social Welfare Officer as well as the Child Helpline Unit.

Also Read: Bordekorai Residents Appeal for Urgent Action Against Deadly River Erosion Threat

Also Watch: