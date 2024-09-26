Arunachal Pradesh: BJP celebrates birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the BJP on Wednesday observed the 108th birth anniversary of former party leader Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, under Sewa Pakhwada, at the party's office here. State Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge, who is also the state unit party's president, speaking on the occasion, said that Sewa Pakhwada is an important programme for the party and is being celebrated every year with various activities in the state, for the welfare of the people.

Wahge highlighted in detail the ongoing party's membership drive in the state and said that it is very important for the party workers and they need to be actively involved in the process. He hoped that the membership drive and sewa pakhwada programme would be a grand success with the coordination and support from all.

