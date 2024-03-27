Arunachal Pradesh: BJP's Pani Taram Files Nomination for Koloriang Assembly Seat Amidst Political Dynamics

ARUNACHAL PRADESH: Taking a significant step ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Pani Taram has officially filed his name for the 21st Koloriang assembly constituency. The decision comes after Lokam Tassar, the incumbent BJP MLA representing Koloriang, was not given the party ticket. Tassar opted not to contest under any party’s banner in compliance with party guidelines, making way for a Taram candidature.

Taram's filing documents were being filed at the DC office Koloringe in Kurungkumey district, where CEO IAS Vishakha Yadav supervised the proceedings. Koloriang constituency in the scenic Kurung Kume district, and is now gearing up for a tough electoral contest In this development, the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) has made significant strides, especially with its president Kahfa Bengia returning to politics before former minister Bengia, who represented Koloriang assembly constituency for more than 20 years ago, threw in his hat ring once more, this time under the PPA banner.

The political landscape in the district is volatile, with Taram emerging as a BJP contender, Bengia leading PPA efforts, and Tassar stepping aside to defer party decisions as the election campaign progresses, all eyes were on the 21st Koloriang Assembly constituency sand will contest. The stage is set for a dramatic clash in one of Arunachal Pradesh’s most important constituencies as political alliances shift and candidates jostle for power. As each candidate brings his or her own strengths and strategies, voters wait with anticipation, ready to shape the future direction of their district and state.