Arunachal Pradesh: BPGH and DHS Conduct Free Health Camp at Kiyit Village, East Siang District

PASIGHAT: The Bankin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH), in collaboration with the District Health Society (DHS), East Siang district, organized a free health camp at Kiyit village near here on Monday.

The camp was part of the ‘Seva Pakhwada’ celebration, joined by the Arunachal Pradesh Doctors Association (APDA) and the Mebo Mandal BJP unit. Around 247 villagers, particularly senior citizens, women, and children, benefitted from the multispecialty services provided in the village.

Medical services, ranging from routine medical check-ups, multispecialty services, NCD screening, ABHA identification creation, PMJAY and CMAAY beneficiary enrolment, hepatitis B&C screening, oral health with distribution of oral kits, on-the-spot laboratory services, etc., were carried out.

Entire services were free of charge.

Earlier, DEE (Retd.), Bodong Yirang, in the presence of former legislator Lombo Tayeng, inaugurated the camp. Among others, DMO (Retd) Dr. Mandip Perme and public leaders and medical staff attended the camp.

