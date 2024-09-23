Arunachal Pradesh: Doctors' Association Conducts Social Service Under Swachhta Hi Seva 2024 Initiative

PASIGHAT: The East Siang district unit of Arunachal Pradesh Doctors Association (APDA-ES), took part in a social service, under Swachhta Hi Seva 2024, an initiative of the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC).

Swachhta Hi Seva-2024, a forthright event, was launched by the Government of India on September 17, which will culminate on 2nd October, the day we celebrate Gandhi Jayanti.

This year is the 10th anniversary year of the Swachh Bharat Mission, and it's being celebrated with the theme "Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskar Swachhata," which aims to make cleanliness a natural habit and core societal value in each and every citizen of India.

The doctor's team was led by Dr. Komling Perme, the president of APDA-State, and Dr. Talung Tali, the president of the district branch. Members of the Rengging Bane Yameng Kebang and staff from Pasighat Municipal Council also took part in the service.

Both sides of National Highway 515, passing in front of Bakin Pertin General Hospital, were cleaned by the participants, and about 4000 kg of waste, mostly plastic waste, were collected. Though in the 10th year of the Swachh Bharat Mission, we can say we have come a long way towards achieving its goals, but still, it seems, there's a long road still ahead of us.

