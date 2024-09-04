Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Reviews Status Of 13 Hydropower Projects

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday reviewed the status of 13 hydropower projects in the state being allotted to various central public sector undertakings, memorandums of agreement (MoAs) for which were signed on August 12, 2023.

Chairing the sixth steering committee meeting to review and monitor the progress of the 13 projects allotted to National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO), Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN), and Thermal Power Corporation (THDC) Limited, the chief minister focused on early land acquisition, forest, techno-economic, and environmental clearances, officials said.

“Assessed the progress of 13 power projects with key PSUs—NHPC Ltd, SJVN Ltd, NEEPCO, and THDC India Ltd, whose combined investment in our state exceeds ?1 lakh crore,” Khandu posted in X after the meeting.

While assuring all possible support and cooperation of the government for fast tracking the onset of the projects, the chief minister directed all concerned departments and deputy commissioners of various districts to ensure that there are no delays from the state government in expediting the necessary tasks required for clearances.

“Hydropower is vital for our state’s revenue, employment, and economic opportunities. We must ensure that all projects move forward swiftly and efficiently,” Khandu said on the microblogging site.

The meeting, which was held to resolve the critical issues faced by the 13 projects in the state, was also attended by NHPC Chairman and Managing Director Raj Kumar Chaudhary, SJVN Ltd CMD Sushil Sharma, and union joint secretary (Hydropower) Mohammad Afzal, among others.

The state government last year inked memoranda of agreement (MoAs) with four central public sector undertakings (CPSUs) for the development of 13 stalled hydroelectric projects in the northeastern state.

Out of the total, five projects with an installed capacity of 2,626 mw have been allocated to NEEPCO, while another five projects of 5,097 mw installed capacity were awarded to SJVN, two projects of 3,800 mw capacity to NHPC, and one project of 1,200 MW to THDC, respectively.

The five projects allotted to NEEPCO are located in the Shi-Yomi district of the state, including the 240 mw Heo project, Tato-I (186 mw), Hirong (500 mw), Tato-II (700 mw), and Naying project with an installed capacity of 1000 mw.

The projects given to SJVN include 420 mw Amulin, Emini (500 mw), Mihundon (400 mw), Etalin (3097 mw), and Attunli (680 mw), respectively. All these projects are situated in Dibang Valley district.

The 1800 mw Kamala project in Kamle district and the 2000 mw Subansiri Upper project in Upper Subansiri district are allotted to power giant NHPC, while the 1200 mw Kalai-II project in Anjaw district was allotted to THDC.

An estimated investment of Rs 1,42,000 crore will be made while executing the projects in the state, officials said.

The projects with a total installed capacity of 11,517 mw were initially allotted to independent power developers but remained stalled due to various reasons.

