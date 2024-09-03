Police Arrest Six Drug Peddlers, Seize 192 Grams of Suspected Heroin

Itanagar: The Changlang District Police in Arunachal Pradesh has arrested six drug peddlers and recovered 192 grams of suspected heroin from their possession, a senior officer said on Monday. In its relentless fight against the drug menace, the Changlang district police acting on specific intelligence inputs have made multiple arrests and seizures of contraband substances under Bordumsa and Miao police stations, the officer said. He said that one accused, namely, Nayandeep Deka Baruah (29) of Sivasagar district in Assam, was intercepted at Bordumsa with 177 grams suspected heroin in his possession. Accordingly, a case under the relevant section of the NDPS Act was registered and an investigation launched.

The officer added that based on another tip-off, five accused persons, namely, Muttang Singpho, Dongcha Taidong, Arun Aggarwal, Matcha Ngaimong, and Ongja Singpho, were intercepted and apprehended in the Namphai-II area. The police also seized 15 grams heroin from their possession by following all the legal formalities, and subsequently, a case under the NDPS Act was registered at Miao Police Station.

Also Read: Arunachal: Former Cabinet minister Medi Ram Dodum passes away at 69

Also Watch: