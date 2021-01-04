Arunachal Pradesh corona tally rises to 16,727; toll remains at 56

OUR CORRESPONDENT



ITANAGAR: With the detection of COVID-19 infection in eight more persons in Arunachal Pradesh during the last 24 hours, the State's tally rose to 16,727, said State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa on Sunday.

On Saturday, 10 more infected persons were cured taking the total number of recoveries in the State to 16,576. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the State is 99.09 per cent.

As on date, Arunachal now has 95 active Coronavirus cases, while 56 people have succumbed to the infection so far. The fatality ratio is 0.33 per cent.

Of the fresh cases, two each were reported from the Capital Complex Region, Lepa Rada and West Kameng. One case each was also detected in East Siang and Longding districts respectively.

Barring one, all the new cases are asymptomatic and they were detected through Rapid Antigen Tests.

The Capital Complex region — comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas — has the highest number of active cases at 33, followed by Tawang (21), East Siang (11) and West Kameng (11).

The State has so far tested 3,78,926 samples for COVID-19, including 562 on Saturday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.91 per cent, added DrJampa.

