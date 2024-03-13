Arunachal Pradesh: CRPF Inter Battalion Yoga Competition underway in Namsai

A Correspondent

DIGBOI: The two days agenda of the Inter Battalion Yoga Competition of the CRPF under Jorhat Operational Sector kicked off in Namsai on Tuesday. The event, chiefly aiming to promote the physical well being of the cadres, was organized under the aegis of Namsai based 186 CRPF Battalion within the premises of the headquarters.

The chief guest of the event Dharmendra Kumar Singh, the Commandant-186 Battalion inaugurated the competition.

Bipin Kumar Singh, the Second-in-command, Jogender Singh the Deputy Commandant, S. Seema Devi, the Assistant Commandant, Vimal Kanti Roy, the Yoga Instructor, State Sports Academy, Miyau, Changlang etc also graced the event.

The maiden day event was enthusiastically attended by the jawans belonging from various units of the CRPF based at different locations of Arunachal and Assam. The competition was organized as per the guidelines issued by Yoga Federation of India All India Police, Sports and Directorate General CRPF.

“Arunachal Pradesh is expected to preserve and carry forward the Indian heritage by citing the record of registration of 14 GI products including coarse cereals in Namsai, the chief guest Dharmendra Kumar Singh said.

Underlining the essence and significance of yoga in one’s life, Singh said that energy is absorbed in oneself through yoga. Body, mind and spirit remain strong and beautiful. Yoga is not based on any religion, sect or caste. The brave soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force perform their duty diligently and continuously to keep the internal security of the country intact, as a result of which their working capacity may get affected, but Yoga is a medium which helps in improving the health of human body, mind and helps in balancing the brain and controls negative thoughts, reiterated the Commandant.

