Arunachal Pradesh: ‘Dawn of Valour’ unveiled to honour the bravery and dedication of Indian Armed forces

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Marking a decade-long partnership, Asian Paints and St+art India Foundation unveiled one of their most unique projects - ‘Dawn of Valour’ in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, to honour the bravery and dedication of the Indian Armed forces. Over the last 10 years, Asian Paints and St+art India have brought to life over 450 murals covering nearly 20 cities, thereby making “Art Accessible For All”. The project pays homage to the Indian Armed Forces stationed at Tawang, bordering China, by creating multiple interventions that celebrate them, a defence communiqué informed here on Tuesday.

‘Dawn of Valour’ is the first project under the newly launched initiative of Asian Paints and St+art India. The initiative features art interventions devoted to honouring the bravery and dedication of the Indian Armed Forces. The ‘Dawn of Valour’ mural by Reshidev R K stands as a powerful tribute to the Indian Armed Forces deployed in the strategic Tawang sector. The artwork, created on a large wall in Tawang War Memorial Complex, encapsulates the commitment of the soldiers to safeguard the sovereignty and borders of the motherland amidst challenging terrain and weather conditions.

It depicts the valour and devotion of the Indian Armed Forces, while also showcasing the rich culture of Tawang. The mural exhibits vibrant pictures of the stories that make up the fabric of the border district. At its heart, the mural portrays “The Heroes of Tawang”, Subedar Joginder Singh, Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat and Major Ralengnao ‘Bob’ Khathing, whose heroic acts in the glorious and eventful history of Tawang inspire both locals and the Armed Forces. The artwork also celebrates the crucial role of ‘Nari Shakti’ in the Armed Forces, portraying them in various roles and highlighting their invaluable contributions. It integrates spiritual icons, reflecting the depth of Tawang’s cultural heritage. Traditional motifs and symbols such as dragons, yaks, inhabiting the high altitude border areas and other artwork further highlights the region’s rich cultural heritage and strategic significance.

In addition to the mural, is also a community project at one of the OR (Other Ranks) messes for troops at Tawang, aiming to create an environment that evokes a sense of home, featuring wall artwork, showcasing rich heritage and traditions of the motherland.

Managing Director and CEO of Asian Paints Amit Syngle said, “Our purpose at Asian Paints is to bring joy to people’s lives. We exist to beautify, preserve, transform all spaces and objects, bringing happiness to the world. Our collaboration with the St+art team has enabled us to create inspiring art landmarks across the nation.”

