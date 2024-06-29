Arunachal Pradesh Decides To Use English And Hindi For New Criminal Laws

ITANAGAR: In a significant move, the state of Arunachal Pradesh has decided to utilize the English and Hindi versions of the three newly introduced criminal laws, an official privy to the matter revealed on Friday.

This decision has been made taking into account the various dialects which are spoken in different parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

It is worth mentioning that Santanu Borthakur, a senior advocate of Assam, has raised serious concerns regarding the impact of the new criminal laws on the Assamese-speaking population.

The problem stems from the fact that the Assamese translations of the new criminal laws essential for the state's police force and legal community is not yet available.