Arunachal Pradesh Deputy CM Raises Alarm Over Drug Abuse Crisis Among Youth

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has expressed concern over the rampant drug abuse in the state. Taking part in the Adi Youth Fest 2024 at Pasighat organized by the Adi Ba:ne Kebang Youth Wing on the theme, “Say No To Drugs” on Sunday, Mein highlighted the detrimental effect of drug abuse on communities and reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing the challenges. He advocated for stringent actions against drug peddlers in order to eradicate the growing drug menace from society, a press statement said here on Monday.

The deputy chief minister lauded the efforts of Adi Ba:ne Kebang women wing and Women Against Social Evils for their drive against drug menace. He highlighted the crucial role of youth in shaping a brighter future for society, emphasizing the importance of embracing social responsibilities. He said youth involvement can manifest in various ways through education, community service, and other societal contributions. Even small, positive actions collectively foster a more harmonious and prosperous community, Mein said. Mein urged the youth to actively engage in initiatives promoting growth and development, saying that they are a driving force behind sustainable progress and essential to societal advancement.

Highlighting the state government’s vision, the deputy chief minister reaffirmed that 2024 has been declared as the “Year of the Youth,” dedicated to empowering young people with enhanced opportunities in education, sports, and personal development. He said the state government is implementing policies and programmes to support the youth, including improved educational resources and sports facilities, which aim to promote a well-rounded future for young people.

“The Arunachal Pradesh government is committed to providing youth with the resources and opportunities needed to thrive and contribute positively to society,” Mein said.

Arunachal East Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao stressed on the immense potential and role of youth in transforming the society. He exhorted the youth to excel in sports, culture, literature, academics, and other arenas through discipline and sustained effort, bringing pride to their community and society.

Also Read: Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao Inspects Projects Under Pasighat Smart City Mission

Also Watch: