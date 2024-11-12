Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao Inspects Projects Under Pasighat Smart City Mission

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal East Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao on Monday took stock of the progress of multiple ongoing projects under the Pasighat Smart City Development Corporation Ltd. (PSCDCL) at Pasighat, in East Siang district of the state. He was accompanied by local MLA Tapi Darang, deputy commissioner Tayi Taggu, CEO of PSCDCL Dr Manjuli Komut, PHE executive engineer M Dupak and other officials.

The projects included the Recreation Center (Indoor Game Set), IGJGHS School Heritage & Redevelopment, Smart Guest House, Market Area Upgradation, Riverfront Development, Mini Stadium at D-Ering Higher Secondary School, and the Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC).

The MP also convened a meeting with the PSCDCL team and the contractors where the status of the SPV and the projects was updated by the PSCDCL CEO.

Gao expressed satisfaction and appreciated the projects of PSCDCL. He, however, instructed all the contractors to ensure timely completion of the projects with strict adherence to high-quality standards. He cautioned that failure to complete the project within the stipulated timeline may invite blacklisting from PSCDCL.

Meanwhile, a review meeting has been scheduled on December 22 with all contractors and the PSCDCL team to discuss projects progress and determine further course of actions.

MLA Darang conveyed his appreciation for a few ongoing projects and suggested improvements of some sections of improperly constructed drainage systems and footpaths under the Storm Water Drainage Project.

He expressed resolve to sort out any issues hindering the progress within his ambit bringing out fruitful solutions that result in timely completion of the projects, noting that all the projects are approaching their final stages providing all the smart amenities and recreation facilities for a truly livable and vibrant smart city Pasighat.

