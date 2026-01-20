Arunachal Pradesh District Hosts Inter-State Tourism Interaction

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Tourism stakeholders from Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya came together at Ziro, in Lower Subansiri district of the northeastern state on Sunday, to exchange ideas on sustainable and community-based tourism, with a focus on best practices in homestay management and conservation of cultural and natural heritage.

Members of the Ziro Tourism Organisation (ZTO) interacted with tourism entrepreneurs from Meghalaya Tourism, led by assistant director Bulbully S Marak, Assistant Director. The delegation also included entrepreneurs from Changlang, Tirap, Longding and Siang districts of the state.

The interaction session, held at Myodi Yasi Homestay, was chaired and moderated by district tourism officer (DTO) Khoda Yakang Millo.

Discussions centred on homestay management in line with tourism department policies, with special emphasis on preserving cultural landscapes, traditional values, and conserving local flora and fauna to promote responsible tourism. As part of the programme, 30 delegates were invited by the state tourism department, to attend the Chullyu agro-tourism festival. The delegates also undertook field visits across the Ziro Valley to gain first-hand experience of community-based tourism initiatives and local hospitality models.

ZTO members who participated in the programme included Koj Mama, tour operator and conservationist associated with NGO Ngunu Ziro; Punyo Chada, homestay operator and conservationist; and Rubu Ampi, proprietor of Lempia Ude Homestay.

The interaction served as a platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration, reaffirming Ziro’s commitment to promoting sustainable tourism while safeguarding its rich cultural and natural heritage.

