Arunachal: Student study finds Dirang fast emerging as tourism hub

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A two-week field study conducted by fifth-semester students of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here has found that Dirang town in West Kameng district is rapidly emerging as an important tourism centre, driven by a growing visitor inflow and expanding accommodation facilities, even as the town continues to face civic and environmental challenges.

The 14-day fieldwork was carried out under the guidance of Assistant Professor-cum-Head of the Department of Anthropology, Dr Ratna Tayeng.

The students studied multiple aspects of Dirang, including people and culture, tourism, hotels and markets, homestays, basic infrastructure, environmental concerns, urban issues, town administration and waste management.

They also undertook social service activities at the Dirang Polytechnic College (DPC) campus.

The study was completed with active cooperation from local residents and support from institutions, including DPC Principal Dr Anil Chaudhuri.

Dirang, which was notified as a census town in 2011 under the Class VI category, had 966 households and a population of 3,750, according to the census.

Over the years, it has developed into a key centre for tourism and horticulture, with around 30 tourists visiting the town daily on average, making it one of the emerging destinations in Arunachal Pradesh.

Both government and private initiatives have boosted accommodation facilities in the area.

The survey recorded 11 hotels and 28 homestays in and around the town. Dirang also serves as a sub-divisional headquarters under an Additional Deputy Commissioner, and a new secretariat was inaugurated in November last year.

Local legends suggest that the name Dirang originated from “Di-Rang-Sa”, meaning a place where people took oaths. Another belief holds that Lamas from Lhasa found the area suitable for settlement and named it accordingly.

Compared to many towns, Dirang enjoys a relatively reliable water and power supply. However, the study highlighted persistent issues such as traffic congestion, inadequate drainage and sewage systems, poor waste management, land encroachment and the absence of clearly defined town boundaries.

Incidents of fire and flooding have also been reported from time to time. Waste disposal remains a major concern, with garbage currently being dumped near a river due to the lack of available land.

Authorities said residents have been reluctant to donate land for dumping despite repeated appeals. A new dumping site with recycling facilities is under construction at Munna Camp, about four kilometres from Dirang.

The town does not have a fire station because of land constraints. A fire truck donated by local MLA Phurpa Tsering remains non-operational due to a shortage of staff. Heavy traffic in the main town area, deforestation linked to housing construction and highway development were cited as major concerns by residents. The study also noted the role of the Dirang Friends’ Club, formerly known as Friends Forever Club, which actively works for public welfare.

The organization conducts monthly social service activities, river-cleaning drives along the Meyong River, and is planning plantation drives in and around the town.

Key attractions of the Dirang sub-division include the National Research Centre on Yak, government apple nursery, Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture, orchid centre, apple farms, kiwi orchards, several gompas and monasteries, hot springs, and the sheep farm at Sangti.

