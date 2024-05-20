Arunachal Pradesh: Education bodies unite to boost board exam results via better learning

NEW DELHI: Arunachal Pradesh's class X board results have seen a 10 percent increase from 39.71 percent in 2023 to 49.75 percent in 2024. Similarly, the performance in Class XII has risen from 61.17 percent to 73.14 percent, which is a commendable 12 percent rise.

This is the outcome has been possible due to the extensive collaboration between Reach to Teach Foundation (RTF) and the Department of Education, Government of Arunachal Pradesh in rolling out and implementing the Comprehensive School Transformation Programme (CSTP) across all grades of state's government run schools.

The CSTP has a specific 'Exams and Beyond' toolkit that covers children from Class IX to XII. The toolkit's focus is entirely on improving performance in the Board Examinations through a combination of creating text books, learning outcome focused methodologies and extensive teacher support. The toolkit comprises of content creation and re-writing of textbooks interspersed with experiential and activity-based elements. These experiential elements are indexed to learning outcomes as defined by NCERT.

To ensure that activities roll out in a standardized way across the entire State so that the learning outcomes are achieved, Reach to Teach Foundation has created detailed teacher Handbooks to support teachers to do this and created student Worksheets to create uniform understanding.

There has been focused training of teachers and system officials linked to the implementation of the CSTP. RTF trained 824 teachers from Secondary and Senior Secondary Government Schools of the State to enable a strong support system for children as they prepared for their Board Examinations. A total of 88 officials were sensitized and trained so far. (ANI)

