Lok Sabha election: BJP candidate of Darrang-Udalguri Dilip Saikia battling anti-incumbency wave

TANGLA: With the second phase of Lok Sabha elections round the corner the newly- formed Darrang-Udalguri constituency have been witnessing a triangular contest between BJP candidate and incumbent MP Dilip Saikia, Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) candidate and veteran politician, Durga Das Boro and Indian National Congress (INC) candidate, Madhab Rajbongshi. Though BJP candidate, Dilip Saikia is facing anti-incumbency wave, BJP top guns of state including Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, former Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and Assam BJP Minority Morcha President Santiuse Kujur, BTC Executive Member Diganta Baruah are making extensive efforts to secure the seat with landslide margin in the elections. Assam BJP Minority Morcha president Santiuse Kujur who holds massive support and popularity among the tea garden populace and religious minority communities exuded confidence that BJP candidate Saikia backed by UPPL and AGP will emerge victorious with a considerable margin. He emphasized that the pro people initiatives undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in the state have drawn every communities towards the BJP which have brought welfare and development of the country, eradicating poverty and promoting socio-economic development.

He further lamented that the opposition parties are too weak and lacks support in the region and asserted that “Adivasi” and “Religious Minorities” will vote for the sake of growth, development and progress of the state and will never fall prey to the divisive agenda of opposition parties.

Pertinently the BJP leaders and party workers in the region are reaching out to people through door-to-door canvassing and mass meetings to secure vote for BJP across the 11 LACs covering the Udalguri-Darrang constituency.

Pertinently after delimination the newly-carved out Udalguri-Darrang HPC have encompassed 11 Legislative Assembly constituencies namely Rangia LAC, Kamalpur LAC, Tamulpur LAC, Goreswar LAC, Udalguri LAC, Bhergaon LAC, Tangla LAC,Mazbat LAC, Sipajhar LAC, Mangaldai LAC, Dalgaon LAC covering 4 districts. The constituency has a total number of 21,87160 voters comprising 10,99294 males and 10,87847 females.

