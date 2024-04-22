Meghalaya’s HNLC Remains Silent on Peace Talks with Government

SHILLONG: The peace talks between the Meghalaya government and the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) may not happen as the militant group has not responded to the government’s request.

The Meghalaya government wanted to restart discussions because the top leaders of HNLC did not attend the last meeting.

Deputy chief minister Prestonr Tynsong repeated the government’s dedication to peace and asked the HNLC to reconsider and come back to the negotiating table.