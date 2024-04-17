Arunachal Pradesh Election: Suspected Militants Abduct BJP Leader

ITANAGAR: Amid the ongoing preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a Gram Panchayat Chairman (GPC) was allegedly abducted by an armed militant group at around 1 am on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Sangam Wangsu, a 50-year-old member of BJP, who was taken from his home at gunpoint.

Meanwhile, police are currently investigating the exact reason behind the kidnapping.

The incident occurred shortly after the banned militant group NSCN-KYA reportedly threatened voters to support the National People's Party (NPP) candidate in the Assembly elections.