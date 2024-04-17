Arunachal Pradesh Election: Suspected Militants Abduct BJP Leader

ITANAGAR: Amid the ongoing preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a Gram Panchayat Chairman (GPC) was allegedly abducted by an armed militant group at around 1 am on Wednesday.
The victim has been identified as Sangam Wangsu, a 50-year-old member of BJP, who was taken from his home at gunpoint.
Meanwhile, police are currently investigating the exact reason behind the kidnapping.
The incident occurred shortly after the banned militant group NSCN-KYA reportedly threatened voters to support the National People's Party (NPP) candidate in the Assembly elections.
Witnesses have reported instances of intimidation at gunpoint, with the militants coercing them to vote for the NPP candidate Thangwang Wangham.
There are also reports indicating that certain members or workers of the BJP have been directly threatened by these militants to either support the NPP candidate or face consequences.
Reports suggest that voters are being compelled to support a particular candidate under threat in the Longding Pumao assembly constituency, which is situated in the insurgency-affected district of Longding.
Leaflets containing these threats are being handed out in villages within the constituency. Additionally, armed militants said to be associated with the NSCN-KYA, have been reportedly seen in villages like Niuasa, Longkhaw, Mintong, and Longphong within the same area.
The armed militants pose a security threat not only to the democratic principles of fair and free elections but also to the very lives of the electorate. This therefore calls for urgent attention from the authorities to ensure the safety and integrity of the electoral process.
Within the various information reaching states coming close to the next election, urgent measures must be taken for a quick and adequate response to the reported threats and coercion.
Authorities have to take all the necessary measures to protect the democratic rights of the people and ensure the conduct of elections is free from such interference.
