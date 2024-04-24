Arunachal Pradesh Elections: Re-polling in Progress at 8 Stations

ITANAGAR: Re-voting started at eight voting stations in four areas of Arunachal Pradesh at 6 am and will continue till 2 pm.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) decided to hold the re-vote at these stations because the initial voting on April 19 was canceled due to reports of violence and booths being taken over by force.

The first round of voting for 50 state assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh was held at 2,226 polling stations throughout the state. The ruling BJP has already won 10 assembly seats without contest.