Arunachal Pradesh Elections: Re-polling in Progress at 8 Stations

ITANAGAR: Re-voting started at eight voting stations in four areas of Arunachal Pradesh at 6 am and will continue till 2 pm.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) decided to hold the re-vote at these stations because the initial voting on April 19 was canceled due to reports of violence and booths being taken over by force.
The first round of voting for 50 state assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh was held at 2,226 polling stations throughout the state. The ruling BJP has already won 10 assembly seats without contest.
In all, 133 candidates are running for the 50 assembly seats, and 14 candidates are competing for the two Lok Sabha seats. A total of 888,816 voters, including 433,760 males and 449,050 females, will determine the outcome for the 147 candidates.
The Commission in an order on Sunday declared the polling in the eight polling stations as void and ordered fresh polling on April 24 from 6 AM to 2 PM, Chief Electoral Officer Pawan Kumar Sain told a press conference.
The polling stations where re-poll would be held include, Sario in Bameng assembly constituency in East Kameng district, Longte Loth under Nyapin assembly seat in Kurung Kumey, Dingser, Bogiya Siyum, Jimbari and Lengi polling booths under Nacho constituency in Upper Subansiri district. Re-poll will also be held in Bogne and Molom polling booths under Rumgong assembly constituency in Siang district, the CEO said.
In the assembly polls, Changlang South and Kanubari constituencies recorded the highest turnout with 91 percent while the state capital recorded a low turnout of 33 percent, Sain said.
The fate of as many as 133 candidates contested in the assembly seats has been sealed in the EVMs, while 14 candidates contested for the two Lok Sabha seats.
Counting of votes for assembly elections would be held on June 2, while that of Lok Sabha polls would be done on June 4, respectively.
