Arunachal Pradesh: EMT Delivers Baby in Ambulance During Emergency Transfer

Itanagar: In a critical and life-saving moment, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Yalik Kamchi delivered a baby inside a 108 ambulance while transporting a pregnant woman from District Hospital Seppa to TRIHMS in Naharlagun.

The incident took place earlier this week when the pregnant woman, facing complications, was being urgently transferred to the hospital.

As the mother’s labour progressed rapidly during the transport, Kamchi quickly prepared for an emergency delivery inside the ambulance. With no time to reach the hospital, Kamchi safely assisted the mother in delivering a healthy baby girl just moments before arriving at TRIHMS. “Despite the challenging conditions, our priority was to ensure the safety of both the mother and baby,” Kamchi said.

Upon arrival, both mother and child were stable and received immediate medical care. Medical staff at TRIHMS commended Kamchi’s swift and professional response, emphasizing the importance of skilled emergency care in rural regions.

The event highlights the essential role of emergency medical services in providing crucial care in remote areas, where timely access to healthcare facilities can often be difficult. As the family celebrates their newborn, the incident underscores the critical work performed by emergency medical teams daily.

