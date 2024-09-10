Arunachal Pradesh: Fire Erupts at Basar Government Higher Secondary School in Leparada District

Itanagar: A fire broke out at Basar government higher secondary school in Leparada district of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, police said. The incident happened at around 1.45 pm, Basar Fire Station officer in-charge Gika Romin said. He said the fire is suspected to have been caused by an electric short-circuit and added that there is no report of any casualties. The OC said the fire completely burned down the teacher’s common room while partially damaging the principal’s office and the CBSE cell. He said chairs and tables, registers, and some official documents were burned down.

Romin disclosed that the fire tenders from the fire station doused the fire from spreading further. Otherwise, the damage could have been huge, he added. Later in the day, Basar MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi, SP Thutan Jamba, district disaster management officer (DDMO) T Pema, and other officials visited the school and took stock of the damages.

